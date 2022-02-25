Gas Market Capitalization Achieves $48.69 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Gas coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.81 or 0.00012252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $48.69 million and approximately $17.90 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,763.28 or 0.07042686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,249.59 or 1.00034318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00045312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00048392 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.