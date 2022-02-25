Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives $34.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Separately, UBS Group raised Evonik Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

EVKIF traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $31.01. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.97. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

