Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Iron Mountain updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70-$3.82 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

IRM stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,707,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,071. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,095,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after purchasing an additional 52,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,063,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 199,337 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 736,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,542,000 after buying an additional 261,705 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 518,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,122,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

