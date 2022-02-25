Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Iron Mountain updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70-$3.82 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
IRM stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,707,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.86.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 112.27%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,095,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after purchasing an additional 52,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,063,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 199,337 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 736,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,542,000 after buying an additional 261,705 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 518,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,122,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.
About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)
Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.
