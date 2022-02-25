The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,550.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.60) to GBX 4,550 ($61.88) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.46. 8,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,184. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $16.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

