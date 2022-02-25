Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PARXF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Parex Resources stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. 11,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $22.53.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

