Insider Buying: Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) CEO Mitchell J. Krebs bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $22,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CDE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.35. 6,980,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,597,202. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 1.71.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at $66,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $76,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

