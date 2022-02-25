Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several analysts have commented on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

AHH stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.66. 511,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 400.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

