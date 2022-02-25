YIELD App One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.22 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. YIELD App has a total market cap of $35.49 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YIELD App has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00036579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00110122 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 145,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 145,796,553 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

