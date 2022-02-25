Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. 80,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,996. Immunic has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $280.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.
Several research firms have commented on IMUX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.
Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.
