Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. 80,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,996. Immunic has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $280.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Several research firms have commented on IMUX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Immunic by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Immunic by 3,107.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Immunic by 14,032.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

