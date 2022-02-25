Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.900-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.

NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $20.77. 413,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $41.81.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $954,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 50,407 shares of company stock worth $1,190,974 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

