Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 41.27% and a negative net margin of 115.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

EKSO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 42,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,100. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EKSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

