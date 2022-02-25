Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 654,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,672. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $383.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 40,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 37,139 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 30,751 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

