Brokerages Set Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Price Target at GBX 2,926

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,926 ($39.79).

FDEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($46.48) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($46.48) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($27.20) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

LON FDEV traded up GBX 16 ($0.22) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,250 ($17.00). 39,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of £492.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,511.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,092.16. Frontier Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 1,164.41 ($15.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,290 ($44.74).

In related news, insider David John Walsh sold 2,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($17.00), for a total value of £32,037.50 ($43,570.65).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

