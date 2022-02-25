Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Scientific Games posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

SGMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 582,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,394. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after buying an additional 46,405 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28,545 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter worth approximately $58,040,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

