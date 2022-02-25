Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) to post $39.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.10 million. Vericel posted sales of $34.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $188.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $192.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $234.44 million, with estimates ranging from $227.00 million to $240.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.09 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,881 shares of company stock valued at $832,727 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,073,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,975,000 after purchasing an additional 197,562 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,589,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,107,000 after purchasing an additional 89,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,809,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,420,000 after purchasing an additional 307,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 12.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,212,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,956,000 after purchasing an additional 239,905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCEL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.22. 367,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.56. Vericel has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,888.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

