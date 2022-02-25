Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Hits $22.27 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $22.27 or 0.00056524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $8.81 million and approximately $422,661.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,818.55 or 0.07152329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,436.10 or 1.00072603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00045216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048498 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 395,727 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

