Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $114.70 million and $199,450.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 170.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,913,979,784 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

