NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. NETSTREIT updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.130-$1.170 EPS.

NTST stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 614,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,079. The firm has a market cap of $883.24 million, a PE ratio of 131.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 470.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31,406 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 156.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NETSTREIT (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.