WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.41 million. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. WideOpenWest updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

WOW traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 335,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,676. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.01. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $23.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

In other WideOpenWest news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock worth $1,527,820 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,103,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 274,925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 287.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 60,329 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 58,522 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

