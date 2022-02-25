Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alector had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%.

ALEC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,041. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. Alector has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Alector by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alector by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,106,000 after acquiring an additional 109,595 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Alector by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 41,507 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Alector by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Alector by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

ALEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

