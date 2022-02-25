Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as low as C$0.16. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 536,544 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$162.00 million and a PE ratio of -41.25.

In other news, Director Gregory Harold Smith purchased 200,000 shares of Falcon Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 670,000 shares in the company, valued at C$87,100.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

