Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.16. 380,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,917. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $829.10 million, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 177.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

