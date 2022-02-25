Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.16. 380,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,917. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $829.10 million, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $28.73.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 177.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.
