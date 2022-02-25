Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives $21.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $28,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,136,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $77,439. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 57,103 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 678.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 36,382 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 61,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38,065 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 41,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MRSN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.09. 1,046,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,537. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.49. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $20.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

