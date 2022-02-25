$4.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $4.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.53. Meritage Homes posted earnings of $3.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $24.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $26.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $24.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.39 to $28.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS.

MTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

MTH stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.74. 469,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.74. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $79.80 and a 12-month high of $125.01.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,068 shares of company stock worth $7,801,857. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,877,000 after purchasing an additional 464,916 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 35.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after buying an additional 250,554 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,022.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after acquiring an additional 237,861 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 14.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,598,000 after acquiring an additional 107,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,273,000 after acquiring an additional 98,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.