-$0.14 EPS Expected for Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). Wolfspeed posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.98 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WOLF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.10. 1,306,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,336. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $75.06 and a 52 week high of $142.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.00.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

