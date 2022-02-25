eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.01-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.43-2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.400 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.57.

EBAY traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.63. The company had a trading volume of 401,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,730. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.80. eBay has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 20,643 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

