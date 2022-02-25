Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of SVC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,377. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.34. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 66.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

