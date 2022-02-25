Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Natera updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,308. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.42. Natera has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Natera alerts:

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $464,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $220,975.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,465 shares of company stock worth $7,144,846 over the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Natera by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after buying an additional 27,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Natera by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Natera by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 217,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.91.

About Natera (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.