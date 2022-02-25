Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $121.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.95. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

