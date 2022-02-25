Todd Shegog Sells 5,687 Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Stock

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) CFO Todd Shegog sold 5,687 shares of Forma Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $55,618.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FMTX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. 837,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,868. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $491.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

