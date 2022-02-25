Insider Buying: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Insider Purchases 150 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) insider West Ludwig bought 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $725.86 per share, with a total value of $108,879.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $38.69 on Friday, hitting $781.99. The stock had a trading volume of 83,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,641. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $823.31 and a 200 day moving average of $836.47. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $707.75 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.14.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,971,000 after acquiring an additional 57,112 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,712,000 after acquiring an additional 132,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,513,000 after acquiring an additional 92,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 178,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $991.20.
About First Citizens BancShares (Get Rating)
First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.
