Insider Buying: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Insider Purchases 150 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) insider West Ludwig bought 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $725.86 per share, with a total value of $108,879.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $38.69 on Friday, hitting $781.99. The stock had a trading volume of 83,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,641. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $823.31 and a 200 day moving average of $836.47. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $707.75 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,971,000 after acquiring an additional 57,112 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,712,000 after acquiring an additional 132,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,513,000 after acquiring an additional 92,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 178,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $991.20.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

