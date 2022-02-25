Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Director Sells $343,005.00 in Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $240.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.77%.

Several research firms have commented on PXD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

