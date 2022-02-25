Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 90,000 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $4,688,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Appian alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 126,350 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00.

Appian stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.72. 479,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,149. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.95. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $189.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Appian by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,521,000 after purchasing an additional 750,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Appian by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after purchasing an additional 307,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Appian by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,783,000 after purchasing an additional 77,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StackLine Partners LP increased its holdings in Appian by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,654,000 after purchasing an additional 217,648 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Appian (Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.