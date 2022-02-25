Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.760-$3.920 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:HIW traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $43.84. 717,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.