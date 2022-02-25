Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $14.95 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.94. 21,372,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,976,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $100.02 and a twelve month high of $245.69.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
