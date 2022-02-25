OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,369,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,919. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research cut OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders bought 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,500. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in OPKO Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 592,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in OPKO Health by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 30,948 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in OPKO Health by 28.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 31,767 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in OPKO Health by 30.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 32,660 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

