MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

MGP Ingredients has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years. MGP Ingredients has a payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.63. 106,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,754. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.87.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michele Lux bought 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $140,360.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $230,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,385 shares of company stock valued at $762,289. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MGPI. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

