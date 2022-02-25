Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

Raymond James has raised its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Raymond James has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Raymond James to earn $8.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James stock traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.29. 1,629,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,275. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day moving average is $99.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,063 in the last three months. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 24,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,716,000 after acquiring an additional 32,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Raymond James Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.