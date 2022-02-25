Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines has raised its dividend payment by 218.2% over the last three years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a payout ratio of 48.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

AEM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.80. 4,317,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,040,000 after purchasing an additional 462,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

