Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,443.96

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,443.96 ($19.64) and traded as low as GBX 1,344 ($18.28). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,350 ($18.36), with a volume of 199,748 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,443.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,494.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.25 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $10.95. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

