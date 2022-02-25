CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.76

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $2.03. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 7,872 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CESDF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

