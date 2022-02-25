ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Announces Earnings Results

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ACIW traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 705,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.09. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $41.16.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 244,936 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 234,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

