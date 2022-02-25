ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Announces Earnings Results

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ACIW traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 705,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.09. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $41.16.
In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
