Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.100-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.90 billion-$14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.38 billion.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $97.15. 1,254,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,245. Leidos has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $108.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leidos from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Leidos by 55.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Leidos by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after acquiring an additional 41,387 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,627,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Leidos by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

