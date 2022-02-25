ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Posts Earnings Results

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,683. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In other news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,594,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,443,000 after acquiring an additional 82,627 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 759,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 101,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 98.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 244,936 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 678.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,782,000 after acquiring an additional 421,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after buying an additional 38,517 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

