ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Posts Earnings Results

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,683. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $41.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
In other news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
ACI Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
