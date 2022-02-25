$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Claros Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Claros Mortgage Trust.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter.

CMTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

CMTG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,563. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,892,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,975,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,091,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,064,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

