Analysts Expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $332.50 Million

Analysts expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) to post $332.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $349.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $318.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hillman Solutions.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

NASDAQ HLMN traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. 661,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,268. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $150,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $4,760,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $15,784,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

