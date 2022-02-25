$661.23 Million in Sales Expected for Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) will post sales of $661.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weber’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $659.40 million and the highest is $663.06 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.78 million. Weber’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEBR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

WEBR traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.54. 619,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,767. Weber has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

In related news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEBR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

