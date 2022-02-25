Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Eagle Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $461.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,038. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $477.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $327.36 and a 52-week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

