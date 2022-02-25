Cambridge Trust Co. Grows Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after buying an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2,012.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,224,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,981,000 after buying an additional 1,166,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $88,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

