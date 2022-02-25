Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Announces Earnings Results

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS.

NASDAQ OYST traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 190,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OYST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 95,344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 94,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 350.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 91,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 81,611 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 28.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 132,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on OYST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

